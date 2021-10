*Since 1963 the Burly has been an insulated do-it-all rubber boot that customers knew they could always trust *Premium waterproof ZXT rubber upper with adjustable top strap for a secure fit *Shaft height approx. 18" *800G Thinsulate™ insulation *Removable EVA footbed *9mm wool felt midsole *Multi-layer rubber on toe and heel for added support and protection *Fiberglass shank *Comfort rated -40°F to 40°F *Ankle Fit locks heel in place for a comfortable secure fit