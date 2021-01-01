Ranjana Khan Burnt Crystal and Silk Petal Earrings in White. Ranjana Khan Burnt Crystal and Silk Petal Earrings in White. Freshwater pearls and crystals. Clip-on back. Silk petal accents. Beaded trim. Leather back. Measures approx 1.25 W x 4.5 H. RAJK-WL92. S/S21-514E. Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Ranjana Khan started her career in fashion as an international supermodel. Immersed in a culture that embraced vibrant colors and unique textures, Khan developed an eye for bold statement jewelry. At 24, she moved to NYC and drew embellishment inspiration from iconic designers. Having been in the industry for over 30 years, in 2008 she launched her jewelry brand. Though she has specialized in earrings in the past, Ranjana's craft extends to designing necklaces, bracelets, bags, scarves, and all things embroidery.