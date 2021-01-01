Burts Bees Rosemary & Lemon Hand Cream with Shea Butter, 1 Oz (Package May Vary)

BURT’S BEES ALL DAY MOISTURIZATION: With the aromatic scent of rosemary and lemon, Burt’s Bees shea butter hand cream is a luxurious, moisturizing cream that nourishes dry hands leaving skin soft; Package may vary NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Formulated with moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter, baobab and pumpkin seed oils, Burt’s Bees 99% natural origin rosemary and lemon hand cream gives you soft, smooth hands APPLICATION: Apply Burt’s Bees shea butter hand cream after an evening shower or during the day for amazingly soft hands with a non-greasy feel and pleasant botanical scents of rosemary and lemon CONVENIENTLY SIZED: Perfectly sized for throwing in your purse or make up kit, traveling or keeping in your car or anywhere you need to treat dry skin, apply Burt’s Bees rosemary and lemon hand cream ABSENCE OF NEGATIVES: Dermatologist-tested, Burt’s Bees rosemary and lemon hand cream is naturally formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum or synthetic fragrances