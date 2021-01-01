Bus Driver I know where you live Driving Funny School Bus Premium T-Shirt

Bus drivers drive the school bus and collect all students from schools and universities. The job of the school bus driver is to bring the kids home safely. Be nice to the bus driver I know where you live. School bus drivers have the driving license to drive a bus with students and kids in it. Waiting for students with patience is the work of people who drive the school bus. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.