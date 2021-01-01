amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Conditioner 33.8 oz/ 1 L

A conditioner that tones brassy hues, resulting in 86 percent more repair while strengthening and hydrating your strands. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns:- Dryness- Damage, Split Ends, and Breakage- Brassiness Key Benefits: - Tones brassiness- Moisturizes dry, brittle hair- Repairs and strengthens hairHighlighted Ingredients:- Bond Cure Technology: An innovative complex that targets the most abundant bonds in hair. - Vegan Proteins: Made up of essential amino acids which can provide keratin-like benefits. - Ultra-Violet Pigments: Counteracts yellow and brassy tones.