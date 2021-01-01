Busy Raising Ballers Funny Baseball Football Soccer Mom Tote Bag

This sport product is for mom who has son and daughter play baseball, soccer and flag football. For aunt who has niece, nephew and also for grandma who has grandchildren. This cute graphic is the 3 ball patterns merge into 1 ball with red head scarf, headband. Show this awesome baller design to your family and friends. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.