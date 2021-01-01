But I Could Never Go Vegan!: 125 Recipes That Prove You Can Live Without Cheese, It's Not All Rabbit Food, and Your Friends Will Still Come Over for D

“Get ready for your taste buds to explode.”—Isa Chandra Moskowitz Can’t imagine living without cheese? Convinced that dairy-free baked goods just don’t cut it? Hate the taste of tofu and not a fan of boring salads? EXCUSES, BE GONE! Blogger-author extraordinaire Kristy Turner deliciously refutes every excuse you’ve ever heard with 125 bursting-with-flavor vegan recipes for every meal of the day—including dessert!“All those special ingredients are way more expensive.” Not when you can make your own Homemade Seitan, Barbecue Sauce, Zesty Ranch Dressing, and Tofu Sour Cream.“I could never give up cheese!” You won’t miss it at all with Tempeh Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese with Pecan Parmesan, Tofu Chèvre, Citrus-Herb Roasted Beets with Macadamia Ricotta, or Mushroom Cheddar Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.“What about brunch?” Chickpea Scramble Breakfast Tacos, Lemon Cornmeal Waffles with Blueberry Sauce, and Caramel Apple-Stuffed French Toast are vegan breakfasts of champions!“My friends won’t want to come over for dinner.” They will when they get a taste of Carrot Cashew Pâté, Portobello Carpaccio, and Gnocchi alla Vodka.“But I scream for ice cream!” Then you’ll shriek over Dark Chocolate Sorbet, Mango Lassi Ice Cream, and from-scratch Oatmeal Raisin Ice Cream Sandwiches.If you’re a waffling vegan newbie, on-the-fence vegetarian, or veg-curious omnivore, this book will banish your doubts. You’ll find you can get enough protein, fit in at a potluck, learn to love cauliflower, and enjoy pizza, nachos, brownies, and more—without any animal products at all. (Even vegan pros will discover some new tricks!) Colorful photographs throughout will have you salivating over Kristy’s inventive, easy-to-follow recipes. So what are you waiting for? Get in the kitchen and leave your excuses at the door!