But My Family Would Never Eat Vegan!: 125 Recipes to Win Everyone Over Kristy Turner Author

Do your kids think tempeh is weird? Does your partner worry that a vegan diet isn't well balanced? Do your parents just not get it? Well it's time to win them over! With her first cookbook, But I Could Never Go Vegan!, Kristy Turner deliciously refuted every common excuse to prove that, yes, anyone can go vegan. Now, But My Family Would Never Eat Vegan! serves up 125 all-new, scrumptious, satisfying recipes—organized around 20 too-familiar objections to eating vegan as a family: Don't have time to cook elaborate family dinners? Whip up an easy weeknight solution: Quick Cauliflower Curry, BBQ Chickpea Salad, or Cheesy Quinoa & Veggies.Worried about satisfying the "meat and potatoes" eaters? Wow them with Lazy Vegan Chile Relleno Casserole, Jackfruit Carnitas Burrito Bowl, or Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes.Hosting a special event? Try Pizzadillas for game day, Champagne Cupcakes for bridal showers, Maple-Miso Tempeh Cutlets for Thanksgiving, or Herbed Tofu Burgers for your next potluck.Easy-to-follow, bursting-with-flavor recipes—free of all animal products!make it easier than ever to please vegans and non-vegans at gatherings. Even your most skeptical relatives will be begging for more!