Physicians Formula Butter Blowout Mascara, Black

What it is: An ultra-luxurious, full volume and length mascara infused with Keratin and our proprietary Butter Complex to deliver dramatic results! Incredibly creamy and buildable formula paired with a round bristle brush captures and coats each lash from root to tip. Why it’s good for you: Infused with lash-strengthening Keratin and a powerful blend of Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter, and Tucuma Butter from the lush and nutrient-rich Amazon. Packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition, and moisturize lashes, leaving them silky soft.