Commando Butter Full Length Jogger in Army. - size L (also in XS) Commando Butter Full Length Jogger in Army. - size L (also in XS) 79% micro modal 21% elastane. Made in USA. Machine wash. Waistband can be worn as high-rise or folded over. Side slant pockets. Soft stretch fabric. 15 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. CMAN-WP42. SL157. Through innovative design and technical fabrics, commando creates versatile, luxurious pieces that make your wardrobe work harder so that your style can be effortless. From their sleek ballet bodysuits to their best-selling leggings and tights, to the raw-cut underwear that started it all, commando is the go-to brand for seasonless staples that you can build a look around.