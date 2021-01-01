NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss - Pack Of 3 Lip Gloss (Angel Food Cake, Creme Brulee, Madeleine)

Butter Gloss: Buttery soft and silky smooth, our decadent Butter Gloss is available in a wide variety of sumptuous shades; Each glossy color delivers sheer to medium coverage that melts onto your lips Kissable Lips: Our best selling Butter Gloss goes on smooth and creamy and is never sticky, leaving your lips soft, supple and kissable; Try all of our delicious shades, from Angel Food Cake to Tiramisu Lip Products For The Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more