Buttery soft and silky smooth our scrumptious new Butter Lip Gloss tastes as sweet as a sugar cookie-and makes your lips look downright luscious. Swipe it on alone or over your favorite lipstick for creamy sheer to medium coverage that melts onto your lips and is never sticky. NYX Butter Gloss Peach Cobbler BLG06 - Womens NYX Lips Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.