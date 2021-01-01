Everything is better in butter wearing the Commando Butter Scoop Neck Bodysuit BDS10. Part of the Butter Collection . Bodysuit crafted from soft and stretchy European modal for a smooth and comfortable layer. Raw-cut fabric sits flat against the body with an elastic-free construction. Scoop neckline. Short sleeves. Thong back. Double-snap gusset closure. Style #BDS10. 79% modal, 21% spandex. Machine wash cold and line dry. Made in the U.S.A. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.