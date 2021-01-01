Commando Butter Short Sleeve Bodysuit in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) Commando Butter Short Sleeve Bodysuit in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) 79% micro modal 21% elastane. Made in USA. Machine wash. Gusset snap button closure. Raw cut edges. Elastic-free. Piling resistant & breathable. 4-way stretch. CMAN-WS34. BDS108. Through innovative design and technical fabrics, commando creates versatile, luxurious pieces that make your wardrobe work harder so that your style can be effortless. From their sleek ballet bodysuits to their best-selling leggings and tights, to the raw-cut underwear that started it all, commando is the go-to brand for seasonless staples that you can build a look around.