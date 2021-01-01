Butterflies In November We Wear Blue Diabetes Awareness T1D T-Shirt

On diabetes awareness month November We all wear Blue to support our Fighters and Warriors. This blue Apparel perfect to wear on diabetes events, marching, conferences, and prevention, great tee gift to every diabetes supporter. This encouragement and motivation blue Ribbon diabetes Awareness gift is for Warrior and survivor mom, dad, aunts, cousins, sisters and friends who Fight Against diabetes. Perfect to wear on diabetes events, diabetes conferences, diabetes prevention T1D. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem