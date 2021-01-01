Minimize your profile for fashion versatility in our figure-flattering Olga's Butterfly Effect Minimizer Bra with pretty lace accents. This ultra-feminine style helps you achieve a slim, streamlined silhouette. , Style Number: 35912 Minimize bustline up to one inch in this underwire bra, Natural shape maintained in molded double-layer cups, Gently cushion the shoulders with comfort straps, End strap slipping with back adjustable, close-set straps, 3 column, 3 row hook and eye back closure, Seamless, stretch microfiber AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,ALLPlusSize,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Lace,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Satin,Spandex,NotMaternity,Underwire,Comfort Bra,Full Cup,Minimizer,Molded,MoldedNotSportsBra,Unlinednotsportsbra,Seamless,Unlined,Adjustable back straps,Close-set straps,Bra