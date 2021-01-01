From pcos awareness apparel

Butterfly PCOS Awareness Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Ribbon Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

These Clothing Items with the Teal Ribbon are for PCOS Awareness Month in September. Support a Warrior and Fighter you Love with these Gifts for Women- whether it’s your Mom, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Aunt or Girlfriend with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. This Apparel with the Design of a “Butterfly” makes a great Gift Idea for a Family Member with Pain, Infertility or Inflammation due to PCOS. Perfect Merch for a Supportive Husband, Brother, Dad, Son or Boyfriend! Great for a Walk, Run or Fundraiser! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com