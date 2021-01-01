.d_wrapper { padding: 5px 0; font - family: arial, helvetica, san - serif; font - size: 12px; } .d_wrapper h3 { font - weight: bold; text - transform: capitalize; } .d_content { color: #888;} .d_content > p { margin: .5em 0;} .d_content span { display: inline - block; width: 100%; line - height: 16px; padding: 5px 0; }A knit set featuring a cami with an allover butterfly print, scoop neck, adjustable shoulder straps, and a semi - cropped hem, as well as a pair of matching flare pants with an elasticized high - rise waist. | Shell: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Lining: 100% polyester | Hand wash cold | Model is 5'7.5" and wearing a Small | Butterfly Print Cami & Flare Pants Set in Black/Taupe Large