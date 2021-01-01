Butterfly Signature Carnelian Agate Padlock Intaglio Yellow Gold Necklace, Trunk Show

A symbol of self discovery and growth, the butterfly represents perseverance. Wear this piece as a reminder to embrace change on your journey through life and through these challenging times. The Butterfly is part of Retrouvaí's brand new intaglio grouping. A meant-to-be addition to Retrouvaí's Fantasy Collection, this hand carved padlock is handmade in Los Angeles. Impressively detailed in a double layer of carnelian and agate, bordered by polished yellow gold. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold. Detailed in carnelian and agate. Chain measures 30-in. long. Finished with a lobster clasp. Due to the nature of the materials and free hand carving, slight variation is possible and part of the beauty of these pieces.