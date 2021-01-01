PACO RABANNE Button Down Ruched Dress in Metallic Gold 77% viscose 16% poly 7% elastane. Made in Portugal. Hand wash. Unlined. Exposed side snap button closures. Ruched fabric detail. Asymmetric hem. Gold-tone lamé fabric. PCRB-WD42. 21PJRO308VI0261. About the designer: At once sculptural and seductive, Paco Rabanne’s eponymous clothing line experiments with looks made from molded plastics, hammered metal, aluminum jersey and knitted fur. His iconic chainmail dresses, championed by the likes of Francoise Hardy, Jane Birkin and Audrey Hepburn, helped define an era of shape-shifting fashion and remain emblematic of the house today.Through the years, the label has expanded to include a full line of Mens and Womens ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance.