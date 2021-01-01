Christopher John Rogers Button-Trimmed Shirt

Rainbow colored topstitching and multicolored buttons adorn this long-sleeve shirt. It has a front placket which is fully functioning and side plackets which can be opened up to the waist. Point collar Long sleeves with button cuffs Button front Polyester/polyurethane Dry clean Made in USA of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Fitted silhouette About 25.575" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 35.25" bust, 29.25" waist, 33.25" hips Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Evening - Couture Collections > Christopher John Rogers > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Christopher John Rogers. Color: Black. Size: 4.