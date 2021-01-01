THE ATTICO Button Up Dress in Black 79% wool 19% polyamide 2% elastane. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Unlined. Front button closures and back carabiner clip fastening. Back cut-out. Raw cut rolled hem. ATTF-WD90. 213WCK21 - W029 - 100. About the designer: Attico represents a time where glamour ruled and decadence was a way of life. Derived from the Italian word for penthouse, Attico is reviving the way a woman gets dressed. Launched in 2016, Italian designers Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio partnered up to combine their contrasting aesthetics to push the boundaries of specialty couture. Inspired by vintage interiors and seductive boudoirs - expect pieces dripping in artisanal detail, opulent evening gowns, lavishly bold patterned silk robes, and rich textured velvets.