This bestselling, plumping lip gloss delivers mesmerizing shine with a refreshing, tingly sensation. A unique peptide complex helps to plump your pout to new levels, while vitamins A and E provide lasting moisture for soft and luscious lips. Available in a vast range of shades and sparkly, pearlescent, or shimmering finishes that transform and plump your pout in a single swipe. Wear it alone or layer this top coat over your favorite lip product to play up any shade. Size: 0.15 oz / 4.44 mL