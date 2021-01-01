Buy The Dip - Bitcoin Cryptocurrency T-Shirt

Always Buy the Dip and just hodl it, BTFD sell the rip. Buy low and sell high. In bitcoin we trust. Buy this buy the dip shirt. In crypto we trust. HODL Hold to the moon or crash to zero. Doesn't matter the Bitcoin Price, just hold it. Buy the dip and HODL For all the investing bears and bulls, day trader, bag holders and cryptocurrency buyers. Great for bitcoin fans. I like big dips and I cannot lie. I told you so. Buy the dip and HOLD. Bitcoin is not dead! Bitcoin never dies, to the moon. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem