Berkley Buzz Ramsey Air Series Trolling Rod, Size 9'0, titanium

The Berkley® Buzz Ramsey Air Series Trolling Rod is knowing for its lightweight feel and sensitivity. Built using Complex Matrix™ composite construction, the Buzz Ramsey was made to last. The blank is lined with durable double footed SS304 guides with titanium nitride coated zirconia inserts. A rubberized shrink wrapped handle overlay can withstand abuse, while the trigger design offers comfort for long fishing days. FEATURES: Built using Complex Matrix™ composite construction Lined with SS304 guides with titanium nitride coated zirconia inserts Rubberized shrink wrapped handle withstands rod holder abuse Exposed blank through reel seat Comfortable trigger design Hook keeper