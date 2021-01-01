Signature Club A By Adrienne Eye Opening Beauty Set What It Is A volumizing mascara, crayon eyeliner pencil, twist-up concealer and eyeshadow pencil in a flattering neutral eggplant shade. What You Get .27 fl. oz. 3D Mascara .005 oz. Easy to Use Eye Pencil .09 oz. One Stick Solution Over & Undereye Concealer & Brow Lifter .10 oz. Quick Glamour Eyeshadow Pencil - Aubergine (soft neutral eggplant color, with a hint of elegant pearl luster) What It Does 3D Mascara Instantly adds dimension to your lashes Specially designed brush coats each individual lash, building "clump free" 3d volume Creates lush, thick looking lashes enhancing every eye color Easy to Use Eye Pencil A crayon eyeliner pencil Glides on smoothly and easily Long lasting and smudge proof Never needs to be sharpened Helps you create a more defined look One Stick Solution Over & Undereye Concealer & Brow Lifter Hides dark circles, eyelid discoloration, bags and puffiness Mechanical twist-up package (no need for messy sharpening) Use to cover blemishes, acne scar, fine lines and wrinkles Use as a guard for lipstick - apply around outline of lips Use whenever you need to give an instant temporary look to your eye area and brow Quick Glamour Eyeshadow Pencil Quick Glamour Eyeshadow Pencil is an easy to apply shadow in the perfect shade to brighten the appearance of eyes in a flattering soft neutral eggplant color, with a hint of elegant pearl luster Brighten the appearance of eyes Easy to apply Requires no sharpening Just stroke pencil over eyelid and blend