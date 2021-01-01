Province Apothecary Dry Brush by Province Apothecary at Free People, Province Apothecary Dry Brush, One Size

Exfoliate and tone your skin with this goat-hair dry brush made to improve the skin's overall appearance. Dry brushing your skin regularly helps to slough away dead skin, leaving it brighter, smoother and less congested. By using this brush on dry skin, you'll be on your way to a firmer and clearer complexion* Responsibly sourced and ethically collected goat-hair bristles and responsibly forested solid oak handle* For all skin types, especially dull and congested*How to Use:* For a complete facial workout with transformative results, we recommend practicing facial brushing on dry skin, first thing every morning. Using short, rapid strokes, gently brush from forehead down to neck, brushing from the center of the face outwards.