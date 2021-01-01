WEN by Chaz Dean 32-oz Cleansing Conditioner Duo

WEN Cleansing Conditioner is designed from the ground up to be gentle and won't strip color or your hair's own natural oils, leaving it soft, shiny, and hydrated. These particular formulas keep in mind those with ingredient sensitivities so there are no nuts, soy, gluten, or wheat. How do I use it: To use the Conditioner, simply apply to scalp and hair, adding a splash of water to evenly distribute. Massage thoroughly into hair and leave on for the remainder of your shower. Rinse thoroughly and completely. Apply one-half to one pump depending on hair length and texture as a leave-in conditioner to soaking wet hair. For best results, cleanse, rinse, and repeat, using half the pumps for the first cleanse and the remaining half for the second cleanse. From WEN by Chaz Dean. Includes: