Pump up the volume on healthy-looking hair! WEN Nourishing Mousse is designed to add volume, body, and shine to all hair types, whether short or long, without leaving a sticky residue. It helps prevent frizz in hair left to air dry, and used with a blow-dryer, it holds hair while helping to add volume and body. Combine it with your favorite styling products for your best look! From WEN by Chaz Dean.