Travel Smart by Conair 1200 Watt Tourmaline Ceramic Dual Voltage Hair Dryer

1200-WATT TOURMALINE CERAMIC HAIR DRYER: This portable hair dryer features tourmaline ceramic technology to fight frizz & add shine, while the dual voltage & folding handle make it ideal for travel. TRAVEL APPLIANCES: Don’t sacrifice style for adventure. Our travel hair dryers, curling irons, steamers, humidifiers & more are designed to keep you & your clothes looking great anywhere! TRAVEL ACCESSORIES: Conair's Travel Smart travel accessories offer a range of styling tools, luggage accessories, storage solutions, steamers, humidifiers & more, to meet your needs on the go. TRAVEL SMART: From packing cubes, neck rest pillows, & travel size toiletry kits to hair dryers, plug adapters, curling irons & more, Conair's Travel Smart line of products helps you arrive in style. GO SEE THE WORLD: Since 1959, we have made high-quality small appliances, hair styling tools, & more for consumers & professionals. Our Travel Smart Line lets you bring Conair quality wherever you go!