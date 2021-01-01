Relic by Fossil Men's Payton Stainless Steel Gunmetal Watch

Get updated classic style and function with the Relic by Fossil Payton watch. A dressy accessory for your everyday life, this three hand date watch for men will carry you from day to evening. Thoughtfully designed, this watch has a durable ionic plated gunmetal stainless steel case with screw details on the bezel and a mineral glass lens. The gunmetal dial features a calendar for keeping you on schedule and the black luminous hands allow you to check the time in low light. The gunmetal link bracelet features a folding sport clasp. Payton is water-resistant and can withstand hand washing and swimming.