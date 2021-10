LE MONSTER MATTE LIP CRAYON is a one-swipe, full-coverage lip crayon that goes on creamy and dries down for lightweight, fuller-looking matte color. Creamy application morphs to a comfortable matte finish, wrapping lips in fuller, smoother-looking color that lasts. APPLY a creamy layer of LE MONSTER MATTE LIP CRAYON to deliver bold, lightweight matte color. BUILD with additional layers for customized color.