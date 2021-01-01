Pixi By Petra Shea Butter Lip Balm - Natural Rose - 0.141oz

Not only does this Shea Butter Lip Balm from Pixi soothe, nourish and protect your lips, but it livens up your pout with a gorgeous pop of color. Featuring a rich shea butter formula that glides on smoothly and feels lightweight, this tinted lip balm is packed with beneficial ingredients like vitamin E for long-lasting moisture. Apply one layer for a subtle pop of color that complements your minimal-makeup look, or layer it on for more intensity that will carry you from the office to happy hour. Pixi was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients utilized for both makeup and skincare. Petra’s passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow in no time. The now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup, and continues to make women look themselves, only better. Color: Natural Rose.