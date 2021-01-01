adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost ShoesCore Black 8Womens

adidas Go on and bring the heat. It won't slow you down in these adidas by Stella McCartney running shoes. They are detailed with a ventilating cutout to maximize airflow and help you stay cool as the miles fall behind you. Plush Boost cushioning makes every take off and landing feel like a good one, aided by the adidas Primeknit upper that adapts to the changing shape of your foot.This product is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. 50% of the upper is textile, 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn. No virgin polyester.