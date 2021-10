An exfoliating face serum with ten percent glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid to visibly refine skin texture and visibly reduce the appearance of pores for smoother-looking skin. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Dullness, and Uneven TextureHighlighted Ingredients:- 10% Glycolic Acid: Exfoliates to visibly refine uneven skin texture- Hyaluronic Acid: Supports a smooth, supple skin feel. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan.