What it is: This skin-loving pressed powder is designed to instantly minimize the look of large pores and imperfections. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: Developed with plastic surgeons, this translucent powder is infused with silk, hydrolyzed collagen, antioxidants and peptides. It makes your pores disappear from view while smoothing away the look of lines and wrinkles. Plus, the universal translucent shade goes on completely clear