IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer - 32.0 Tan Bronze

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer What It Is Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer is your super full coverage, anti-aging, treatment concealer that covers anything and everything but never creases or cracks. What You Get 0.4 fl. oz. Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Concealer What It Does Use to spot treat any areas that you need extreme coverage, or as your all-over foundation Never looks or feels like you're wearing makeup Hydrating formula is loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, collagen and antioxidants How to Use Warm a tiny amount with fingers, tap onto skin and blend using your favorite IT Cosmetics brush. Can also be worn as a foundation. Made in China