Stride off with pride wearing your Bally Byllet-T/7 Sneaker. Genuine calf leather upper with traditional lace-up front tie closure connected through unreinforced eyelets. Signature brand stripe to each side of the vamp. Signature hardware logo at the back of the heel. Round perforated-toe silhouette. Soft leather lining and lightly cushioned leather insole. Durable rubber heel and outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.