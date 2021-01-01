S.C. Corinthians 2021/22 Stadium Away Men's Soccer Jersey

YOUR TEAM. YOUR COLORS. Like other jerseys from our Stadium collection, the S.C. Corinthians Jersey pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking fabric to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favorite team. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers. Dry Design Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Pro-Level Inspiration Replica design is modeled after what the pros wear on the field. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CV7910; Color: Black/White/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult