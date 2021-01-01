Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydrating Cream

WHAT IT IS Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream is an anti-aging face moisturizer that is infused with 5% advanced Vitamin C. It visibly brightens dull skin, fights the signs of dehydration and damage, and provides advanced antioxidant support. 1.7 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES Penetrates easily into the skin to restore vital skin radiance. Uniquely suitable for those with sensitive skin. Powerful at fighting the first visible signs of aging and pollution-induced damage. Helps boost youthful-looking skin texture and volume. Rich yet never greasy, providing hydration and antioxidant protection. Promotes a visibly younger, softer, and healthier-looking complexion. HOW TO USE IT Apply to clean skin, once or twice a day, for luminous, moisturized skin. Works well for sensitive skin. THIS PRODUCT IS MADE WITHOUT Sulfates Parabens Gluten Soy Phthalates Fragrance INGREDIENTS Water/Eau/Aqua, Squalane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, C10-18 Triglycerides, PEG-8 Beeswax, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Tapioca Starch, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Citric Acid, PPG-12 SMDI Copolymer, Glycerin, Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Bisabolol, Jojoba Esters, Tocopherol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Limonene, Phenoxyethanol, Lecithin, Nylon-12, Rosa Centifolia Flower Wax, Rosa Damascena Flower Wax, Sodium Phytate, Cetyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Beeswax, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Alcohol Denat, Chlorphenesin, Microcitrus Australasica (Lime Pearl) Fruit Extract, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit (Kakadu Plum) Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Junos (Yuzu) Fruit Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Euterpe Oleracea (Acai) Fruit Extract, Lippia Citriodora (Lemon Verbena) Flower Extract, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Seed Extract, Rosa Canina (Rosehips) Fruit Extract, Alteromonas Ferment Extract, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Linalool, Dehydroacetic Acid. Cruelty-free and vegetarian. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Sunday Riley > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sunday Riley.