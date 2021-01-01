C Female to 30 Male Adapter2 PackType C to A Connector Converter for iPhone 11 Pro MaxAirpods iPad 2018Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S20 Plus 20 20+ A71.

Best Quality Guranteed. PAY ATTENTION TO THE LIMITATION: It is a -C female to -A male adapter designed for charging or data transfer and it will NOT support video signal transmission. Gives you the ability to connect -C peripherals to devices with -A ports built in. Comes with a flexible keychain so that you can attach it to wherever you want, and not worry about losing it. Constructed with durable aluminum alloy to ensure that it doesnt wear out over time. Offers data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and also supports up to 3 Amps of power output.