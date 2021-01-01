C Female to Male Adapter 2 PackType C to A Charger Cable Adapter for iPhone 11 Pro MaxAirpods iPad 2018Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S20 Plus 20 S20+ 20+.

Best Quality Guranteed. BE AWARE OF THE LIMITATION: This is a -C female to -A male adapter designed for charging or data transfer and it will NOT support vidoe signal transmission. With this little dongle plugged into an available standard port, your legacy devices (charger, power bank, computer) can turn into a -C enabled platform. You can easily hook up any -C peripherals (Type-C cable, Type-C flash drive, Type-C hub) that make use of the newer -C connector. This adapter offers data transfer speeds of up to 480 Mbps between connected devices and also supports up to 2 Amps of power output for charging your devices. Enjoy the fast and safe charging. Our aluminum-alloy-bodied dongle occupies very little space and can plug directly onto the end of your -A hardware, so you wont have to worry about carrying it around.