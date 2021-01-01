Obagi-C Fx C-Clarifying Serum, 1 fl. oz.

Antioxidant serum formulated for normal to dry skin contains prescription 4% hydroquinone and vitamin c to correct dark spots for a more even skin tone. Strong inhibitor of melanin production that has long been established as the most effective ingredient for reducing and potentially eliminating melasma. Known as the purest form of Vitamin C, L-ascorbic acid helps neutralize free radicals, minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten skin tone. With a 30-year legacy of science and innovation, Obagi has led transformative research that has met the needs of every skin tone and type. We believe skin care is more than “correcting” or even “preventing,” it’s about unleashing your skin’s full potential. That’s why at Obagi we create inclusive products that support the diversity we all bring to the table. It’s about developing scientifically backed, clinical-quality formulations to promote healthy looking, future-facing skin.