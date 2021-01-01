C Jolie T-Shirt Bra

Experience the world of Chantelle where beauty and technology merge to create stunning bras for every size and shape. Fall for an impeccable fit and classically sexy French design. , Style Number: 13B6 Supportive & sexy full coverage underwire T-shirt bra, Seamless look under your clothes with foam-lined cups, Memory foam cups conforms to each breast individually, Pretty floral lace along band with mesh at center gore, Fully adjustable stretch straps for the perfect fit, Straps convert to racerback with J-hook feature, 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure; increases with size, Smooth, stretch microfiber and lace AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Lace,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,Stretch Lace,NotMaternity,Underwire,Contour,Full Cup,T-Shirt Bra,Lined,Seamless,Convertible Straps,Fully Adjustable Straps,Bra