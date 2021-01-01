Dr. Brandt C Scription Brightening Serum 30ml

Dr. Brandt’s brightening serum helps to give your complexion a more radiant surface and even tone. With a lightweight fluid consistency, the serum absorbs readily into skin without leaving behind any heaviness or sticky residues. It’s incredibly concentrated, with 25% brightening ingredients, allowing you to reap the rewards with each and every use. The serum contains 20% THD-Ascorbate, a 4% Hexylresorcinol Complex and a 1% Plankton Extract Complex that come together to target dark spots. Pigmentation will appear less noticeable for a more uniform look and feel while working to maintain normal collagen. This helps to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines and creates a firmer illusion. The silky fluid also shields your skin against environmental aggressors and helps to reduce the risk of photo-ageing. Suitable for all skin types. Tested on sensitive skin. Dermatologist and clinically tested. Non-comedogenic. Hypoallergenic. Fragrance-free. Suitable for vegans.