C-sections can be a real mother! After delivery, these Belly Bandit C-Section Recovery Undies will come to your rescue with targeted compression to help reduce swelling, and silver-infused fibers that can help eliminate odor. Undergarment boasts an easy pull-on design, and moisture-wicking, breathable fabrication to help keep you cool. Designed with two compression zones for your specific recovery needs. Upper area provides firm compression which may help: â¢Reduce swelling and discomfort. â¢Support core muscles and stabilize mid-section during recovery. â¢Promote mobility. Lower area offers light compression and silver-infused fibers which may help: â¢Gently protect incision site. â¢Help minimize odor. Machine wash cold, dry flat. 82% polyamide, 15% spandex, 3% metallic fibers. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.