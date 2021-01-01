C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter - Type C to AUX Audio Jack Hi-Res DAC Dongle Cable Cord Compatible with Pixel 5 4 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S21 S20 FE.

Premium Quality DAC[Realtek ALC4042]- Hi-Res audio output & Powerful Noise Reduction. This c to aux adapter is compatible with up to 32bits / 384kHz while others are 24bit/96Khz or 16bit/48Khz, you can get the better music experience from it. Multi-function Dongle: This compact usb-c to aux adapter enable you to listen music and answer phone calls with your headphone and support wire control function as well. Excellent compatibility- support OMTP/CTIA connector, automatic recognition of the headphones with two different standards so you don't have to worry about the headset matching problem. Wider compatibility than others type c to 3.5mm adapters, compatible with most of the type c phones: pixel 4 3 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Z Flip S20+ s10 s9 s8 plus, note 10 9 8, iPad pro, Huawei mate 30 20 10 pro, p30 p20, One plus 6T 7 7Pro, Moto z and more Plug-and-Play & Ultra-Portable - No drive needed. Super slim design lets you connect to headphones and smart phones