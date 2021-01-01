C10 HighPerformance inEar MonitorHiFi 1DD 4BA Hybrid Five Drivers inEar EarphoneZinc Alloy Shell+Resin Cavity Wired Earbuds with 075mm 2 Pin Gold.

10 Driver Hybrid EARBUDS: C10 earphone has 10 drivers hybrid technology. 1 Dynamic & 4 Balanced Armature each ear exclusively dedicated to silky highs, detailed mids, and deep bass. High-intensity resolution, rich sense of quality, full of vocals. True pure listening experience for you. Every nuance comes alive like hearing your favorite music for the first time. DURABLE Zinc Alloy Shell+Resin. High quality function matches form with an extremely lightweight yet durable Zinc Alloy Shell+Resin. A Combination Of Fine Craftsmanship Forged A Sleek And Sturdy Look, The C10 can handle any condition you put them in, whether it's at the bottom of your gym bag or just casual listening. Lightweight and ergonomic design offers you extra flexibility, portability and durability. Great for running, jogging, hiking, biking, gym etc. NOISE CANCELLING AND HIGH SOUND QUALITY: Built-In MEMS Noise Cancelling, Reduces environmental noise and distractions by up for an i