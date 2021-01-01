C402C1 Corded Telephone Headset Binaural Call Center RJ11 Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic Compatible for Plantronics M10 M12 M22 MX10.

Best Quality Guranteed. ONLY Compatible with Plantronics M10, M12, M22 & MX10 Amplifiers or CISCO IP phone models: CTS 500 6921, 6941, 6945, 6961, 7821, 7841, 7861 7931G, 7940, 7940G, 7941, 7941G, 7942, 7942G, 7945, 7945G 7960, 7960G, 7961, 7961G, 7962, 7962G, 7965, 7965G 7970, 7970G, 7971, 7971G, 7975, 7975G 8811, 8841, 8845, 8851, 8861, 8941, 8945, 8961, 9951, 9971 CLEAR CALLS: Office telephone RJ headset with Noise-canceling microphone filters out background noise. Wideband audio delivers clearer conversations, while Acoustic Shock Protection Circuit protects from listening fatigue and loss. MOST COMFORT HEADSET: Binaural landline headset with soft leatherette ear cushions guarantees a perfect fit. Ultra lightweight telephone headset equipped with adjustable headband for all-day wearing comfort. ULTRA DURABLE HEADSET: Ergonomically designed call center headset made with high impact plastic to continuous use