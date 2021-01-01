Welhome Cabana 2-pc. Quick Dry Beach Towel, One Size , Green

Make a splash with this bright and bold yarn-dyed cabana stripe beach towel set. Woven with 100% Turkish cotton to enhance absorbency; these towels are specially combed to remove all but the finest and longest fibers, making these towels the ultimate in luxury and performance. These oversized towels are available in a variety of fun colors to brighten up your trip to the beach or pool. This product has been verified in an independent laboratory as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances to the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. Confirmed STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX # 98.T.1137, HOHENSTEIN , HTTI. OEKO-TEX # Pieces In Set: 2Included: 2 40x72 Inch Beach Towel(s)Features: Quick DryFabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Machine WashDecor Styles: TraditionalCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexCountry of Origin: Imported